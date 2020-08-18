DNC 2020

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter to address virtual DNC Tuesday evening

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter is making his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening.

The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in primetime on that convention's second night.

Democrats opened this cycle's nominating convention on Monday night with a keynote from former first lady Michelle Obama. Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton.

