Clippers coach Doc Rivers makes emotional comments about Kenosha shooting

"It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back." Clippers coach Doc Rivers made emotional comments about racial justice in this country.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers made some emotional comments Tuesday about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin as well as the general ongoing racial strife in this country.

Rivers said he wishes he could just be a coach, but is too often reminded of the color of his skin.

"All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear," Rivers said. "We're the ones getting killed, we're the ones getting shot, we're the ones who are denied to live in certain communities."

"We've been hung, we've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back."

Rivers spoke as the Clippers are facing the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs in the NBA bubble in Orlando.
