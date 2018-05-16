Texas doctor accused of giving chemo and other treatments to patients who didn't need it

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of Dr. Zamora-Quezada says her husband will be cleared of fraud charges (KTRK)

McALLEN, Texas --
A south Texas doctor has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.

The indictment unsealed Monday accuses Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada of falsely diagnosing patients with degenerative diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. It also alleges that the 61-year-old physician and his co-conspirators administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to patients.

John Cronan is assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department's Criminal Division. He alleges Zamora-Quezada orchestrated the fraud scheme and put the health of children, elderly and disabled patients in jeopardy.

The indictment says the excessive medical procedures were allegedly used to fund Zamora-Quezada's lavish lifestyle, including a million-dollar private jet and Maserati both emblazoned with his initials.

The FBI is trying to identify other potential victims of Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators. If you were a patient of Zamora-Quezada from January 2000 through May 2018 and believe you may have been affected by his or his co-conspirators alleged crimes, you're asked to contact the FBI via the FBI victim's hotline, 1-833-432-4873, Option 8, or email the task force at ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov.

Zamora-Quezada didn't immediately respond for comment Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsfraudmoney launderingtexas newsu.s. & world
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News