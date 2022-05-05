marvel

Benedict Wong says 'Sorcerer Supreme of Earth' role in new Doctor Strange movie is a dream come true

By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

Benedict Wong calls role in Doctor Strange movies a dream come true

The long wait is over! The much-anticipated "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" opens this week.

The Marvel action movie faced many pandemic delays but now fans are finally about to experience the big-screen fantasy.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders talked to one of the stars, Benedict Wong, who said it's a dream come true.

Hosea: "It must be really great to be a part of this whole Marvel Universe and this case 'Multiverse.'"

RELATED: Benedict Cumberbatch talks about new 'Doctor Strange' film

Wong: "Ahh! It's absolutely fantastic! You know, for someone who was 14, collecting all the Spider-Man comics, cut to being an actor and getting a chance to meet Stan Lee and to be involved in the MCU, playing a character called Wong."

That's right, the actor is back on the screen playing a sorcerer also named "Wong."

Hosea: "How has Mr. Wong evolved over this time?"

Wong: "We've now seen Wong, who's this no-nonsense librarian to the no-nonsense Sorcerer Supreme, so anything is possible and the possibilities are endless."

RELATED: What to expect, what Marvel madness to revisit before new 'Doctor Strange' movie hits theaters

Hosea: "Talk to me just a bit more about the importance of cultural representation in this universe."

Wong: "You know, the amount of texts and messages that I got from Asian friends feeling good about themselves, feeling represented. The music, seeing directors. You know, behind the scenes it matters so much more because the chances are so few and far between, and when people do and seeing everyone shine like that, it can only be an amazing thing."

"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" is hitting some theaters Thursday and others Friday. Advance ticket sales are already through the roof.

RELATED: Marvel's 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' premieres in Hollywood

"It's certainly one for the cinema experience," Wong said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie premieremarvelasian americanrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Cumberbatch welcomes Ukrainian family into his home
'Doctor Strange' director Sam Raimi talks latest Marvel movie
Everything to know about new 'Doctor Strange' film
Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' cast hits Hollywood red carpet
TOP STORIES
Grossman to stand trial for murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
LA County DA won't charge attack on Dave Chappelle as a felony
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Study: Climate change making pollen season longer and more intense
Hot Wheels launches 1st-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
LA marks Mental Health Awareness Month with tree planting
Show More
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
CA couple returns from trip to bird-infested house: 'It was crazy'
Stocks plunge in Wall Street's worst day of the year
Murder charge dropped against former La Cresta care home operator
More TOP STORIES News