Wong, Gomez happy to be part of the Multiverse in latest 'Doctor Strange' Marvel adventure

HOLLYWOOD -- Newcomer Xochitl Gomez is in for quite an adventure in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." And veteran actor Benedict Wong is right there with her.Wong and Gomez, often working with special effects, used their imaginations and to play their parts."It was pretty hard because this is my first time, like, doing stuff on green screen and blue screen and stuff like that. So it was like, like, I'm looking at an 'X.' Oh, okay. And then I had to, like, you know, be crying or be, like, super scared. And it's, like, very intimate. And I'm just, like, 'I'm sorry. There's just an X!" said Gomez.Wong says this "Doctor Strange" adventure may actually startle audiences."It's definitely something from--that springs off 'WandaVision' and 'No Way Home' and both those amazing projects converge together and all roads lead to our wonderful, crazy, kaleidoscopic multiversal strange world where, you know, you could be your own worst enemy," said Wong.