Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw open two new Dream Fields at the Lincoln Park Recreation Center

Saturday, he threw the ceremonial first pitch at the opening of two new Dodger Dream Fields at the Lincoln Park Recreation Center in Lincoln Heights.
The project included adding new lights, fencing, bullpens, solar scoreboards, dugout roofs and foul poles, along with upgrades to the sprinkler and watering system.
The fields will be used by young people participating in the team's Dodgers RBI youth development program.
The fields were planned as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Legacy program to promote community projects in cities that host baseball's All Star game. The All Star game had been scheduled for Los Angeles in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic and rescheduled for 2022.