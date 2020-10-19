Sports

Dodger Stadium drive-in: Fans can watch World Series on 60-foot screens in parking lot

Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue to host drive-in viewing parties for the World Series as the team goes against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tickets, which went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, cost $75 per car and must be purchased in advance for fans that want to watch the Boys in Blue chase the big title.

Viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio, with the same safety restrictions as drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles County.

Concessions will not be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.

No outdoor seating is permitted, and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced should fans need to access restrooms, which will be sanitized regularly.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. Parking gates will open for the drive-in event one hour prior to game time.

City News Service contributed to this report.
