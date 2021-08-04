Dodger Stadium: Astros weather raucous, heckling crowd, shut out LA 3-0

A trash can was thrown on the field in the 1st inning of today's Astros vs Dodgers game. pic.twitter.com/LRu9EmDbRv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night.The crowd of 52,692 - the largest in the majors this season - had waited a long time to let José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros know just how they felt about possibly being cheated out of a 2017 World Series title.Michael Brantley's RBI double in the fourth inning gave Houston a 1-0 lead before Yordan Alvarez's two-run homer over the wall in right center off Victor González provided some much-needed insurance.McCullers (9-2) - who started that Game 7 in 2017 - struck out nine and allowed four hits and with three walks. Ryne Stanek retired the side in order in the ninth. for his second save.Walker Buehler (11-2) threw a career-high 115 pitches in six innings. He was charged with one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.