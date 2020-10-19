Dodgers advance to World Series after beating Braves 4-3 in NLCS Game 7

Arlington, TEXAS (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series for the third time in four years after beating the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.Cody Bellinger hit a home run in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead and Los Angeles was able to hold on to the lead.The game was mostly even as the Atlanta Braves would take a lead, only for the Dodgers to tie the match.The Braves got out to a 2-0 lead going into the third inning, but Los Angeles tied the game on a two-run hit by Will Smith. The hit scored Justin Turner and Max Muncy.The tie didn't last long. Atlanta took the lead in the fourth again on a single to put the Braves up by 1, but more damage was prevented when the Braves hit into a double play.The Dodgers' defense was a key part in keeping the team in the game. Mookie Betts stole a home run off the bat of Freddie Freeman in the fifth inning.Kiké Hernandez delivered a big hit when he tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run.On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a spot in the World Series by defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.The Dodgers will now play the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday.