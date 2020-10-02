Dodgers advance to NLDS with 3-0 win over Brewers in Game 2 of wild-card series

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series after a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the wild-card series Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
Leading 1-0 in bottom of the fifth inning and with two runners on base, Mookie Betts hit a double down the line to put Los Angeles ahead by three runs.
Clayton Kershaw pitched 8 innings, allowed three hits and did not give up a run to Milwaukee hitters. Kershaw struck out 13 batters.
The Dodgers will play the winner of Game 3 between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals.
L.A. entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the National League after going 43-17 in the shortened regular season, the best record in MLB.
