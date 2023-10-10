Dodgers look to even NLDS against Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers face a pivotal Game 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they seek to even the National League Division Series at a game apiece on Monday.

The Dodgers are looking to bounce back at home and avoid traveling to Arizona down 0-2 in the best-of-five series.

Arizona clobbered Los Angeles in Game 1 of the NLDS, scoring six runs in the first inning and forcing Clayton Kershaw out of the game. The Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 11-2.

The 84-win D-backs were coming off a sweep of the favored Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series. The Dodgers had been idle since finishing off a 100-win regular season in which they earned their 10th NL West title in 11 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.