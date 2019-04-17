Dodgers lawsuit: Fan seeks $2 million, claims stadium security roughed him up

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fan is suing the Dodgers for $2 million after he was allegedly roughed up by stadium security.

Daniel Antunez claims he went to a game with a friend who accidentally spilled beer on another fan.

When that friend was asked to leave the game, Antunez went with her, but on the way out he tried to use the restroom and was taken down by security, said Antunez's attorney.

The incident last April was caught on camera by Antunez's friend and security cameras. Security cameras show Antunez eventually being wheeled out of the stadium in handcuffs.

Antunez's attorney Peter diDonato says it was completely unjustified.

"He started to turn to go to the bathroom, and security just tackled him and put him to the ground," diDonato said.

"It ends up that he had a fractured ankle. He had to have surgery with several screws put in which are still there," diDonato said. "He still has some issues when it's cold, when he stands too long or stays in the same position."

It's not the first time a Dodgers fan has claimed to be assaulted by security staff.

In March of 2018, Franco Rodriguez said 20 officers beat him on Opening Day and left him battered and bruised.

This year's Opening Day, Rafael Reyna's family said he was savagely attacked by departing fans. He remains critically injured in the intensive care unit.

A big part of Antunez's lawsuit is to prove the Dodgers don't train or properly supervise their security team, diDonato said.

"I can guarantee there have been incidents that have not resulted in lawsuits," diDonato said.

Antunez is asking for $2 million in punitive damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, medical expenses and loss of earnings.
