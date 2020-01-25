LA Dodgers surprise students during Saugus High School pep rally following deadly shooting

On Friday, students funneled into the school's gymnasium dressed in blue and white Dodger hats and souvenirs.
It was a pleasant surprise for the school, which is still recovering from an on-campus shooting that left two students dead last November.
2 dead, 4 wounded after shooting suspect opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita
Some of the players that came to pep up the high school crowd included Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, and, of course, the team's mascot.
The players also took the time to have lunch with the first responders who sprang into action following the deadly shooting. This is the second year in a row that the Dodgers have gone to visit a school following a shooting incident, according to third baseman Justin Turner.
"It was a good time to hopefully create a memory and an experience for these kids to talk about for a long time, and take their mind off of what happened here a few months ago," Turner said.
The team played games at the rally, including a lyric guessing challenge and Oreo-eating completion.