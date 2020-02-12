Sports

Mookie Betts gets $365-million, 12-year deal with Dodgers through 2032

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts won the 2018 AL MVP award en route to Boston's World Series title.
LOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball's first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport's economics, a $365 million, 12-year contract on Wednesday through 2032 that removes the top offensive player from next offseason's free-agent class.

The outfielder, who turns 28 in October, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 10 along with pitcher David Price for three players.

Betts had agreed to a $27 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox, a salary that has been reduced to $10 million in prorated pay because of the shortened season.

Dodger fans can pay to have cutout of themselves in the stands for 2020 home games
EMBED More News Videos

Fans wanting to see their faces at Dodger Stadium can buy cutouts for prices ranging up to $299.


His deal is baseball's second-largest in total dollars behind the $426.5 million, 12-year contract for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout covering 2019-30. Betts' average salary of $30.42 million trails Gerrit Cole ($36 million), Trout ($35.5 million), Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon ($35 million each), Zack Greinke ($34.4 million), Justin Verlander $31.3 million), and new teammates Price and Clayton Kershaw ($31 million each).

A four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts won the 2018 AL MVP award en route to Boston's World Series title. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 80 RBIs last year, down from a major league-leading .346 average with 32 homers and 80 RBIs in his MVP season.

His agreement leaves catcher JT Realmuto, outfielder George Springer, shortstop Marcus Semien and pitchers Trevor Bauer and Marcus Stroman as the top players headed toward free agency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlbbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sources: Red Sox talk Mookie Betts trade with Dodgers
Mookie Betts to the Dodgers is done: Here's what you need to know
Sources: Mookie Betts and David Price trade to Dodgers finally done
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Search underway for sex-assault suspect in Temecula
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
Show More
Suspect in shooting at judge's home is linked to Crestline murder
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Trump deploys feds to more states under 'law-and-order' push
LA County moves forward with proposed amendment on community investment
UCLA's VIPS program aims to make equal opportunity for college a reality
More TOP STORIES News