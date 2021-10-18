NLCS Game 2: Dodgers fall into 0-2 hole after Atlanta's heartbreaking ninth-inning RBI

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11128211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodger fans celebrated a dramatic win by the Boys in Blue against the rival Giants.

ATLANTA (KABC) -- The Dodgers fell into a 0-2 hole against the Braves in the NLCS after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss off a walkoff RBI in Sunday's Game 2.The win was sealed in the bottom of the ninth with a single straight down the middle by Eddie Rosario that slipped past reliever Kenley Jansen and glanced off second baseman Corey Seager's glove, sending Dansby Swanson sprinting home from second.The Dodgers now have some catching up to do as the National League Championship Series shifts to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday for Game 3.But the Dodgers are hardly feeling down or defeated, given they've been in this exact spot before. Just last year, in fact, against this same team.In their 2020 championship run, the Dodgers dropped into a 0-2 deficit against the Braves in the NLCS, before rallying and taking the series 4-3. They went on to defeat Tampa Bay in the World Series.Sunday's game started well for Los Angeles.Corey Seager opened up an early 2-0 lead with a home run in the first inning that also scored Mookie Betts.Former Dodger Joc Pederson then evened things up in the fourth with a two-run homer for Atlanta.Chris Taylor took back the lead for the Dodgers in the seventh, dropping a bases-loaded double into center field that hit the grass and bounced past outfielder Guillermo Heredia, letting two runners advance.Atlanta tied it back up again in the eighth with two consecutive hits that sent runners home, the first just barely beating the catcher and the second after the throw bounced past home plate.The teams headed into the ninth tied 4-4.Max Scherzer started on the mound for the Dodgers, throwing seven strikeouts and allowing two runs before manager Dave Roberts sent in Alex Vesia in the fifth.Third baseman Justin Turner was out of the starting lineup for Game 2 because of a stinger on the right side of his neck.But Roberts then sent Turner in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.He was hit by a pitch and advanced to first, loading up the bases before Taylor's two-run double.Turner, a Dodger stalwart who played in 79 postseason games, aggravated his neck in batting practice before Game 1. He went 1 for 4, but Roberts said he could tell Turner was bothered during Los Angeles' 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.Roberts said Turner will most likely be back in the lineup for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Tuesday."We tried to treat it. We did treat it, and he felt that he wanted to give it a go and try to play through it," Roberts said. "He couldn't turn his head to the right. And got through the game, woke up feeling very similar, so I think that, obviously, Justin will do anything we ask, but I just don't think it's right to put him in that spot and, for us as a club, and I think we have other options, also."Taylor started at third base.Pederson's fourth-inning home run continued a postseason streak that earned him the nickname "Joctober" while he was still with Los Angeles. This year in the postseason, he has hit four home runs during Atlanta's series against the Milwaukee Brewers and now the Dodgers.Pederson was also one of the stars of the Dodgers' 2020 championship run, including a home run in Game 5 of the World Series that helped seal the 4-2 win. A free agent after last season ended, he signed with the Chicago Cubs in February and then was traded to Atlanta in July.