Dodgers offer excuse note to fans after 16-inning win over Padres stretches into early morning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10939703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and evaded half a dozen security personnel, but he was no match for a Dodgers ballgirl.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- For anyone who needs to get out of work or school -- after a 16-inning Dodgers-Padres game lasted into the early morning hours Thursday -- the Dodgers are here to help with a handy get-out-of-work/school note that is very official and should get fans out of any jam.The game ended just before 1 a.m., when Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock hit a two-run home run in the top of the 16th inning to give the boys in blue a 5-3 win.The game lasted five hours and 49 minutes, saw 19 pitchers and a combined 489 pitches."I'm pretty beat," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterward.He's probably not the only one.Thus the excuse note, which was published on the Dodgers' social media accounts. It reads:"Dear ______, Please excuse ______ from work/school today, August 26, 2021. The Dodgers played and won a 16-inning game against the Padres. If you have any questions, please reach out to @Dodgers. Thank you."The Dodgers intentionally walked 11 Padres batters. L.A. is the first team to issue more than eight since the stat was first tracked in 1955. Oddly enough, the 489 pitches weren't the most thrown in this rivalry. In 2017, the teams combined for 525 in a 2016, 9-5 Dodgers win that lasted 17 innings.