Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES -- The Padres may have finished 22 games behind the Dodgers in the regular season but they are keeping their postseason series a tough, competitive matchup.

San Diego evened up the National League Division Series Wednesday night, taking Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings, giving up six hits for an ERA of 5.40.

Former Dodger Yu Darvish got the start for San Diego, allowing three runs in five innings for a 5.40 ERA.

The Padres scoring was led by Manny Machado, who had a solo home run and an RBI double. Jake Cronenworth had a solo homer and a run off a Jurickson Profar single.

The Dodgers won Game 1 at Dodger Stadium 5-3.

UP NEXT:

The Dodgers and Padres meet again for Game 3 of the NLDS Friday night in San Diego.

The winner of the best-of-five series advances to the NLCS to face either the Philadelphia Phillies or Atlanta Braves, who are tied 1-1 in their matchup.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

