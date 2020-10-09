Dodgers complete sweep, defeat Padres 12-3 in Game 3 of NLDS to advance

Arlington, TEXAS (KABC) -- The Dodgers completed a sweep of the San Diego Padres, winning Game 3 of the National League Division Series 12-3 to advance in the postseason.Los Angeles will now face the Atlanta Braves in the N.L. Championship Series, a best-of-seven series.The Dodgers took an early lead in Thursday's game and never looked back. They broke the game open in the third by scoring 5 runs to give them a 6-2 lead.They added a run in the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead to 8-2.Julio Urias delivered a solid five innings of pitching, allowing only one hit and a walk to Padres hitters.For L.A., it is a familiar return to the NLCS. They reached the stage in 2018 and 2017 and each time they advanced to the World Series, but ultimately lost.For the Braves, it will be their first NLCS appearance since 2001.