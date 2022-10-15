Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS

Dodgers' Justin Turner reacts after striking out during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NLDS.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.

Los Angeles must win Game 4 Saturday to avoid elimination and force a deciding Game 5.

Mookie Betts was able to bring in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers were unable to get more timely hits despite have multiple scoring chances.

The Padres scored a run in the first inning off of Tony Gonsolin and a home run in the fifth against Andrew Heaney would be all the offense San Diego would need on the night.

Pitcher Josh Hader came in in the ninth inning for the Padres and earned the save.

