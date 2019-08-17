Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension in aftermath of arrest for alleged domestic battery

The Dodgers have recalled RHP Casey Sadler and placed LHP Julio Urías on the suspended list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been suspended for 20 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Saturday."Mr. Urías cooperated fully with my office's investigation," Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."The suspension stems from an incident that occurred May 13 in a parking lot at the Beverly Center shopping mall in Los Angeles, for which Urias was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic violence.Investigators said the matter involved a dispute between Urias and a woman. The nature of their relationship was not disclosed.The pitcher spent the night in jail and was then released on $20,000 bail, according to online records.The City Attorney's Office later said it would not file charges in the case, adding that Urias had to meet several conditions.Urias, who has already served five games of the suspension, has said he will not appeal. He was placed on administrative leave from May 14-21."While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner's Office," the Dodgers said in a statement, "we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident."