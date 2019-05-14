Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, placed on administrative leave by MLB

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday night in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic battery, authorities said.

The 22-year-old phenom was taken into custody after an alleged incident in the parking structure at the upscale Beverly Center shopping mall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said the matter stemmed from a dispute involving Urias and a woman. The nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

The pro pitcher spent the night in jail and was then released on $20,000 bail, according to online records.

The Dodgers released the following statement:

"We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case."

Major League Baseball placed Urias on administrative leave, ESPN reported.

MLB said it was conducting an investigation into the matter and is "in the process of gathering facts" while Urias is on administrative leave, which can be extended multiple times past the seven-day limit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybeverly grovelos angeles police departmentmlbbaseballlapddomestic violencelos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News