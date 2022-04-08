Dodgers tap Walker Buehler for season opener against Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11709879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Angels in the first game at Dodger Stadium this year.

DENVER (KABC) -- The Dodgers are set to play their season opener Friday afternoon in Denver's thin air, sending pitcher Walker Buehler to the mound to start against the Rockies.Kyle Freeland is expected to start for the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT.On Tuesday night, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Dodgers' offense showed some life in its final spring tune-up, beating the crosstown Angels 5-0Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 237 home runs.Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy all batted under .200 this spring, although manager Dave Roberts was happier with their cuts toward the trail end."Mookie, the last couple of nights, swung the bat really well," Roberts said earlier this week. "And I do like the way Cody's intent on swings was the last couple of nights. It was really good."Newcomer Freddie Freeman drew two walks Tuesday, and Muncy ripped an RBI double to right-center. Muncy tore an elbow ligament on the final day of the regular season last year and missed the playoffs."Max is his toughest critic, but I think his superpower is that he has a very good way of looking over a baseball and can run counts, take walks," Roberts said. "But for him to square it up like that, put it in the gap, I know that felt good. He's very dependable as a ballplayer."In a sluggish spring, the Dodgers had consecutive victories just once and never won three in a row. But with the season opener later in the week, the sense was that the club is where it needs to be."(Spring) was a small snapshot, a small moment in time," Roberts said. "To say that we got everything we wanted to get accomplished ... we did everything we wanted to do in three weeks and everybody (else) had the same schedule and I feel good where we're at going into opening day."Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.