World Series Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays walk off for 8-7 win over Dodgers to even series

Despite gaining an early lead and keeping it until the sixth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short 8-7 in Game 4 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off a stunning rally in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brett Phillips' two-out single and a pair of Dodgers misplays resulted in two runs that beat Los Angeles and tied the World Series at two games each.In a game full of late drama, the final turn came out of nowhere.The Dodgers, on the verge of a 3-1 lead in a push for their first title since 1988, took a 7-6 lead into the ninth.Kevin Kiermaier blooped a single with one out off Kenley Jansen and Randy Arozarena walked with two outs.Center fielder Chris Taylor misplayed Phillips' ball in right-center for an error and chased it down while Kiermaier scored the tying run. Arozarena kept charging around third base but stumbled and fell well before reaching home.He was able to get up and score when catcher Will Smith looked up too early and missed the relay throw, letting it squirt toward the backstop while Arozarena dived on top of the plate."Once I saw Randy slip, I was like 'Aw, shoot, at least we tied it up,' and then he missed the ball," Phillipes said. "I don't know what happened but then he scored. The next thing I know, I'm airplaneing around the outfield and I get dogpiled and here I am."Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers against Tyler Glasnow in Game 5 on Sunday night.