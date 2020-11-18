People who walk their dogs are 78% more likely to contract COVID-19, new study finds

Researchers tracked more than 2,000 people in Spain during the country's initial lockdown in the spring.
The scientists found that a person who walks their dog increases their risk of contracting the coronavirus by 78%.
RELATED: The safest and most dangerous things to do this pandemic holiday season
The study notes that it is unclear if dogs acted as a host vector for the virus, or if the individual owners came into contact with COVID-19 elsewhere in their day-to-day lives.
But the authors say dog owners must pay extra careful attention to personal hygiene as the cold season falls upon us and the virus resurges.
RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
The full scientific study is published in the journal here.
