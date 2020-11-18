Coronavirus

People who walk their dogs are 78% more likely to contract COVID-19, new study finds

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study published Tuesday in the Environmental Research Journal found that people who walk their dogs have an increased risk of catching COVID-19.

Researchers tracked more than 2,000 people in Spain during the country's initial lockdown in the spring.

The scientists found that a person who walks their dog increases their risk of contracting the coronavirus by 78%.

RELATED: The safest and most dangerous things to do this pandemic holiday season

The study notes that it is unclear if dogs acted as a host vector for the virus, or if the individual owners came into contact with COVID-19 elsewhere in their day-to-day lives.

But the authors say dog owners must pay extra careful attention to personal hygiene as the cold season falls upon us and the virus resurges.

RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

The full scientific study is published in the journal here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogscoronavirusinfectionmedical researchu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemicscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Riverside County probation officer dies of COVID-19
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Can mouthwash reduce the spread of COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
Street vendor gives away 100 free meals weekly in East Hollywood
Show More
LA police commission looks to reduce traffic stop disparities
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
UCLA doctor advises traveling safely for holidays amid COVID rise
More TOP STORIES News