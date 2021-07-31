Pets & Animals

Pet food company announces voluntary recall

EMBED <>More Videos

Pet food company announces voluntary recall

NEW YORK -- A pet food company is voluntarily recalling several products due to potentially high levels of a mold byproduct.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the announcement from Sunshine Mills on Thursday.

The products were sold at stores nationwide under several company brands.

They include Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.

Click here for the full product list.

No illnesses have been reported but the FDA says the substance, aflatoxin, can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull the lots from their inventory and shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfoodrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Vigils held for victims in deadly Corona movie theater shooting
Bacon may nearly disappear in California as pig rules take effect
The Abbey in WeHo requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test
5-month-old baby dies after being ejected from car in Torrance crash
Judge recuses himself from rape case against OC couple
Corona shooting: 'Look at me!' victim's dad yells at suspect in court
Venice homeless encampment: Crews continue cleanup as deadline arrives
Show More
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
Highway 38 reopens after mud, debris flow forced closure
CDC COVID map shows areas of high transmission in SoCal
Nonprofit helps veterans in LA navigate services
Terry Crews is latest Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree
More TOP STORIES News