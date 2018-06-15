Missing 3-year-old found safe in Missouri cornfield with Yorkie by her side

EMBED </>More Videos

Twelve hours after she went missing, a Qulin, Missouri toddler was found with her dog by her side in a cornfield a quarter of a mile from her home. (MSHP Troop E/Twitter)

QULIN, Mo. --
A Yorkie stayed with a Missouri toddler all night after she wandered from her home and into a nearby cornfield.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the young girl was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, prompting officials to launch a massive search-and-rescue operation that included more than 100 people, several aircraft and multiple law enforcement agencies.

During a Friday morning line search of a cornfield less than a quarter of a mile from the girl's Qulin home, searchers heard the dog barking and found the toddler nearby. They believe the child wandered away from her home, and the dog, identified by KFVS-TV as "Fat Heath," followed and stayed with her all night.

Other than mosquito bites, the young girl was unharmed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol lauded the community's response to the child's disappearance, writing on Twitter, "This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlmissing personu.s. & worldbe inspireddogsMissouri
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News