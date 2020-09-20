Pets & Animals

Dog surfing competition goes virtual, proceeds donated to animal shelter

The pandemic has delayed, postponed or canceled many events, including an annual dog surfing contest in California.

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California, but this year's competition was held virtually - accepting videos of dogs surfing from anywhere in the world.

Presenters Doug and Gigi Hokstad provided the commentary for the competition.

Four-legged friends were divided based on weight class and judged on categories including length of ride, size of wave ridden, maneuvers such as walking on the board, turns on the wave, and barking.

The Best in Surf prize eventually went to Sugar, a 10-year-old champ from Huntington Beach, California.

Proceeds from this event go to Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal shelter.

For more information, visit https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscompetitionsurfingdogsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps comedy categories at Emmy Awards
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
99K-acre Bobcat Fire turns San Gabriel Mountains into smoky wasteland
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Chiefs spoil debut of Chargers rookie QB with OT win
Rams beat Eagles 37-19, start season on 2-0 run
Show More
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
EMMYS 2020: Reinvented show to send cameras to nominees' homes
VIDEO: Bobcat Fire spawns 'smokenado' near Big Pines
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
VIDEO: El Dorado Fire sends flaming debris cascading off mountainside
More TOP STORIES News