Pets & Animals

2 puppies rescued from possible rabbit den in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of pups was rescued from a large den-like hole in Jurupa Valley.

Riverside County Animal Services found the puppies on Sunday after receiving multiple calls about the stray Chihuahua mixes over the span of several days.

Animal services officers discovered one of the dogs in a fenced-in area near a canal by Pacific Avenue and 45th Street, according to the animal services department. Moments later, the pup vanished and was found along with the other dog in the nearby hole with various tunnels - possibly made by rabbits or other critters.

Both dogs were rescued from the hole and transported to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter nearby, where they received "very necessary bathing."

Workers at the Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter will care for the 8-week-old puppies until they can be put up for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsjurupa valleyriverside countydogsrescuepet rescueanimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News