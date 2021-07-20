This Vespa Riding Duo Will Make You Turn Your Head

By Patrick Nagle, Anthony Miracola, Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch This Dog Ride a Vespa

Durham, NC -- There's a new duo turning heads on the streets of Durham. David Cunningham and his 15-month-old Collie, Ms. Betty White will make you look twice as they pass you by. Whether it is a day of errands to run or just to go out and have a little fun, Ms. Betty White joins David every day for a cruise. Last year, during Covid, David had temporarily lost his job and needed to cope with his stress and anxiety. Enter the ESA dog, Ms. Betty White. The two have been best friends ever since and she absolutely loves her time spent zooming down the streets of Durham. David says she has brought him out of his shell and loves to show her off for pictures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever' | LIVE
Pasadena becomes 1st in SoCal to require vaccine for city workers
Lab discovers root cause of COVID-19 'long haulers'
Boy, 8, killed by illegal firework on July 4th in San Bernardino
SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery
Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely
Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores
Show More
Fight breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight, shocking passengers
Central CA doctor delivers baby after crash on way to hospital
4 companies on verge of $26 billion settlement in US opioid lawsuits
5 members of bomb squad removed from duty after South LA explosion
Meteorologist opens up about his family's COVID health scare
More TOP STORIES News