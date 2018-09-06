DOJ charges North Korean computer programmer for 2014 Sony hack, other cyberattacks

Lawyers for former Sony Pictures Entertainment employees whose data was breached last year say they have tentatively reached a settlement with the company. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON --
The Justice Department has charged a computer programmer working on behalf of the North Korean government with the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, along with the massive Wannacry ransomware attack last year and an $81 million theft from a bank in Bangladesh.

The department identifies the programmer as Park Jin Hyok.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers says it was one of the most complex cybercriminal investigations conducted by the department.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Naked man arrested after allegedly grabbing girl in South Gate
Harris puts Kavanaugh on edge with Mueller question
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
Pasadena bridge gets temporary fencing to prevent suicide attempts
Show More
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
San Francisco: Window cracks in Millennium Tower that is leaning, sinking
OC sheriff's K-9 attacks county employee during training exercise
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Delta fire burning in Redding shuts down I-5
More News