DOJ offers $10M reward for El Mencho, head of new Mexican cartel taking over illegal drug trade

EMBED </>More Videos

The Department of Justice announced a $10 million reward for El Mencho, the head of a new cartel that's taking over the drug trade in Mexico and around the world. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
He is called El Mencho and he is the head of the New Generation Cartel of Jalisco, and officials say it has taken over for the Sinaloa cartel.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions put a price on El Mencho - a $10 million reward. Sessions also announced indictments on 45 people.

"We believe that they traffic at least 5 tons of cocaine and 5 tons of methamphetamine into the United States every month," Sessions said.

Federal agents said the cartel is now one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world and its U.S. base is in Southern California. In one drug bust in Hollywood, agents found 50 kilos of cocaine and $2.5 million in cash.

Officials said the cartel has 5,000 members and controls 23 Mexican states. The cartel has also expanded to Europe, Asia and Australia.

"His gang will basically take over an entire city. He'll take kids and make them work for him by force. He will tell the mothers and fathers if they don't work, they die," said Daniel Comeaux, with the Drug Enforcement Agency in L.A.

The case is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice in Washington, but the Los Angeles office and the DEA are on the front line of the fight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carteldrugsillegal drugscocainedepartment of justicejeff sessionsu.s. & worldLos AngelesHollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Good Samaritan killed by alleged drunk driver on 215 Fwy
Branson honored with Hollywood star
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
Plastic straws at LA restaurants would be phased out under new plan
Angels opt out of stadium lease in Anaheim
Lewd acts at Santa Monica park is growing problem, residents say
Cooking is fast and efficient with new infrared light oven
Show More
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
LA firefighters file lawsuit against SoCalGas over Aliso Canyon leak
OC dental office offering free services to vets for November event
Newsom leads Cox in polls; Prop 6 likely to pass, SurveyUSA finds
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
More News