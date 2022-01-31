Style & Fashion

Dolce&Gabbana will stop the use of animal fur starting in 2022

MILAN -- Dolce&Gabbana announced Monday that it would drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

"Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can't contemplate the use of animal fur," Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.



PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said "ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion."

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.
