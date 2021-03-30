Arts & Entertainment

Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton is about to see her life in a whole new way.

TidalWave Comics announced it will release "Female Force: Dolly Parton" on Wednesday.

Its "Female Force" series is all about women who've made an impact around the world, and TidalWave says Dolly's rise from modest means to superstar is empowering and inspirational.

The 22-page comic book is written by Michael Frizell, with art by Ramon Salas. It will come with five different collectible covers and a hard cover edition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomic book
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after shots fired at LAPD in Sylmar
Lil Nas X's controversial 'Satan' shoes sell out in under a minute
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Gardeners, nannies, flight crews now eligible for vaccine in LA County
LAPD shoot, kill man allegedly armed with handgun
Biden staffer blocks Ted Cruz from taking video at migrant facility
Serial killer who murdered 10-year-old Riverside County boy dies
Show More
Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after high-speed chase in South LA
Fire engulfs car at Baldwin Park gas station after explosion caught on video
Students in 4 Southern California school districts return to campus
Sex trafficking crimes brought against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend
CHP officer hospitalized after being struck on 10 Freeway
More TOP STORIES News