Dream vacation for Dolly Parton fans: Stay in her tour bus for $10,000

Dolly Parton tour bus suite offers dream vacation for die-hard fans

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (KABC) -- A new dream vacation for die-hard Dolly Parton fans.

Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa in Tennessee is now taking reservations for one of her tour buses, Suite 1986.

It's a one-of-a-kind, 45-foot bus with a bedroom, kitchen, bathtub and two toilets.

Guests can also check out some of Parton's gowns and jewelry on display in special closets.

As the website puts it, "Guests will stay in Dolly's most recent personal sanctuary, a place during the last 15 years where she wrote dozens of songs and worked on a number of hit projects that have continued to confirm her status as an international superstar."

A two-night minimum stay costs $10,000.

A portion of that will go to The Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton shares importance of caring for Earth: 'We need to be thankful that we have it'
Dolly Parton is sharing the importance of caring for the environment, and her philosophy is simple: Mistreating Earth is like "being ugly to your mama."



