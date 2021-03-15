Society

Costa Mesa bar unveils Dolly Parton mural dedicated to frontline workers

COSTA MESA-Calif. (KABC) -- A new Dolly Parton mural dedicated to frontline workers was unveiled in Costa Mesa Saturday.

The Strut Bar & Club also honored Parton for her $1 million contribution to help fund the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The colorful mural was created by local artist David Gilmore and unveiled Saturday by the bar's owner, Luke Nero.

Parton contributed the $1 million to Vanderbilt University in April 2020 and it was later revealed that the research contributed to the development of the Moderna vaccine. Parton herself was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine earlier this month.

RELATED: Dolly Parton receives vaccine she helped fund
EMBED More News Videos

Dolly Parton on Tuesday received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University last year. "I've been waiting a while. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycosta mesaorange countybarcovid 19 vaccinemural arts
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange, San Bernardino counties reopening more businesses Sunday
2 killed, 3 injured in North Hollywood crash
VIDEO: Police chase ends with boat on fire
SoCal ski resorts see busy weekend after winter storm
Saints QB Drew Brees retires from NFL after 20 seasons
Breonna Taylor protesters clash with LAPD on her death anniversary
Missing hiker found dead in Angeles National Forest
Show More
Family renews call for justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
12-year-old prodigy set to attend college, plans to land job at NASA
More TOP STORIES News