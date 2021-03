Costa Mesa bar unveils Dolly Parton mural dedicated to frontline workers

EMBED >More News Videos Dolly Parton on Tuesday received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University last year. "I've been waiting a while. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it," she said.

COSTA MESA-Calif. (KABC) -- A new Dolly Parton mural dedicated to frontline workers was unveiled in Costa Mesa Saturday.The Strut Bar & Club also honored Parton for her $1 million contribution to help fund the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.The colorful mural was created by local artist David Gilmore and unveiled Saturday by the bar's owner, Luke Nero.Parton contributed the $1 million to Vanderbilt University in April 2020 and it was later revealed that the research contributed to the development of the Moderna vaccine. Parton herself was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine earlier this month.