Domestic dispute escalates into car chase, ends with SUV nearly crashing into Reseda home

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody Sunday after a car nearly crashed into a house in Reseda following an argument between the man and a female which escalated into a car chase.

Details surrounding the nature of the domestic dispute between the couple were not immediately available, but it ended with the woman driver barreling onto the yard of a home near the corner of Vanowen Street and Zelzah Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses say the man was chasing the woman driver. The woman behind the wheel of the SUV rammed through a fence and short brick barrier and ended up on the front yard, managing to avoid causing any significant damage to the house.

The man was seen in handcuffs at the scene where the car crashed and the woman was reportedly taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. It's unclear exactly what caused the woman driver to lose control.
