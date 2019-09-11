Domestic incident leads to triple shooting inside Northridge home, police say

By ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A domestic incident led to a triple shooting inside a home in Northridge on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive response from police and firefighter-paramedics, authorities said.

The conditions of the individuals who were shot in the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue were not immediately known. However, three Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances departed the scene without transporting anyone to a hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a single-story house in a tree-lined residential neighborhood.

LAPD investigators were seen conferring outside the residence, whose perimeter was surrounded with yellow tape.

No suspect was being sought in connection with the shooting, police said.

"The incident is contained and there is no danger to the community at this time," the LAPD's Devonshire Division said in a tweet.
