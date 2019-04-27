Domestic violence suspect in 3-hour pursuit spanning LA, Orange counties re-arrested after posting bail

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect who led authorities on a dangerous three-hour chase across Los Angeles and Orange counties Wednesday has been re-arrested after posting bail.Alexis Leonardo Avinai is an AB 109 early release parolee, according to South Gate police. AB 109, which went into effect in 2011, mandates that those sentenced to nonserious, nonviolent or nonsex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison, according to Los Angeles County officials.Court documents show Avinai was allowed to post bail, but has since been re-arrested in Orange County. It was not immediately known what led to his re-arrest.Police said Avinai was seen hitting his girlfriend in his car during the chase. The pursuit spanned several cities including South Gate, Huntington Park, Lynwood, South Los Angeles, Buena Park and Anaheim.He eventually bailed, going into a 99 Cent Store in Rowland Heights, sending those inside running out of the building.His girlfriend suffered minor facial injuries.Avinai was booked for evading police and domestic violence.