Domestic violence suspect may have tried to flee to Tijuana during chase into San Diego County

Authorities chased a domestic violence suspect from Downey into San Diego County on the 5 Freeway Thursday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KABC) --
Authorities chased a domestic violence suspect from Downey into San Diego County on the 5 Freeway Thursday night.

The chase started when Montebello police spotted the compact sedan. They tried to pull the suspect over and the person decided to flee from the scene.

Authorities said the domestic violence incident the suspect was connected to happened in Downey.

The suspect got onto the southbound 5 Freeway and traveled mostly in the fast and carpool lanes at moderate to high speeds.

At one point, the suspect may have run over a spike strip, authorities said. Authorities believed the suspect may have wanted to go to Tijuana, Mexico, because he has family in the area.

As the suspect headed into the Camp Pendleton area, he began slowing down to speeds around 25 mph. Authorities continued following him at a distance.

Toward the end of the chase, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a few PIT maneuvers to stop the suspect.

The vehicle eventually went off the freeway into a nearby embankment, the suspect got out with his hands up and surrendered to officers.
