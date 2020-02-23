Society

LAPD promotes first Korean American to deputy chief

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council recognized the accomplishments of deputy chief Dominic Choi on Friday.

Choi is the first Korean American to reach that rank with the Los Angeles Police Department. He got that promotion after 25 years with the department, working his way up the ranks.

"I think it's important to reflect every now and then to reflect back on our heritage our ancestry our culture, because you heard the word diversity many times from many speakers. There's so much value in it, understanding the differences not the similarities are what makes us better as an organization, as a city," Choi said.

Choi recently received another promotion, chief of staff for LAPD Chief Michel Moore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councillapdpolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News