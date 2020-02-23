LAPD promotes first Korean American to deputy chief

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council recognized the accomplishments of deputy chief Dominic Choi on Friday.Choi is the first Korean American to reach that rank with the Los Angeles Police Department. He got that promotion after 25 years with the department, working his way up the ranks."I think it's important to reflect every now and then to reflect back on our heritage our ancestry our culture, because you heard the word diversity many times from many speakers. There's so much value in it, understanding the differences not the similarities are what makes us better as an organization, as a city," Choi said.Choi recently received another promotion, chief of staff for LAPD Chief Michel Moore.