LIVE: Trump indicted by federal grand jury in classified documents probe, sources say

Trump indicted by federal grand jury after classified documents investigation, sources say: Live

The former president insists the case is a "hoax."

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury after a months long investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office, ABC News sources say.

Details of the indictment were not immediately available.

In a statement on social media, Trump insisted the case was a "hoax." He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

He wrote on social media Thursday that he is "INNOCENT."

The former president has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 p.m. Eastern, ABC News sources say.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

The indictment comes after Trump received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith's office in recent weeks informing him that he is the target of an ongoing investigation related to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Smith has been overseeing the DOJ's investigation into the former president's handling of classified materials after leaving office.

Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for a photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2010. Charles Dharapak/AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to the probe in November, days after Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, creating a conflict of interest, triggering the appointment of a special counsel, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.

Smith is also investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is separately charged in New York City with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential race.

He pleaded not guilty in that case.

ABC News contributed to this report.

