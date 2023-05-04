Testimony is expected to conclude in the defamation and battery case against Former President Donald Trump.

Testimony to wrap up in former President Trump's defamation, battery trial

NEW YORK CITY -- Testimony is expected to wrap up Thursday in E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial against Former President Donald Trump.

The jury watched about 20 minutes of Trump's deposition before court broke for the day on Wednesday. There are another 20 minutes expected Thursday before the remainder of the witnesses are called.

On the tape, Trump is seated in a suit and tie, disinterestedly answering questions posed by Roberta Kaplan.

Trump is heard saying he "seldom if ever" shopped at Bergdorf Goodman, where he allegedly raped Carroll. Earlier a witness testified he saw Trump in the store multiple times.

Kaplan also affirmed Trump's statement denying Carroll's claim "Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened" was his, putting the allegedly defamatory remark in Trump's mouth.

"I take it, sir, that you stand by that statement today?" Kaplan is heard asking. "Yes I do" Trump is seen replying

Testimony is expected to finish by the end of the day. Summations will take the day on Monday before the jury is charged and begins deliberating on Tuesday.