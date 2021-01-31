Politics

Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial, sources say

By JILL COLVIN, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defense team in what one person described as a "mutual decision" that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpimpeachmentpolitics
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down Dodger Stadium site
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
As California virus cases fall, more people than ever are dying
Ex-MLB pitcher charged in connection with deadly Westlake Village hit-and-run
Law enforcement probe threats against Newsom, his businesses
Newsom: Vaccines for all teachers, staff could halt reopening schools
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
Show More
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
LAFD truck stuck on muddy, narrow road pulled to safety
Riverside opens first COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Hundreds of meals given away at pet-food pantry
Principal works night shift at Walmart to help students in need
More TOP STORIES News