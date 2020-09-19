Politics

President Trump, Joe Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following news of her death on Friday evening.

Trump, in brief remarks to reporters after learning of her death, called Ginsburg "an amazing woman," adding that "she led an amazing life." He spoke to reporters on the tarmac following a rally in in Bemidji, Minnesota. Trump had continued with a campaign speech for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death, and said later he had been unaware.

Biden, returning to Delaware from his own campaign stop in Minnesota, praised Ginsburg upon his arrival.

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice


EMBED More News Videos

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as Supreme Court justice on August 10, 1993 by Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist.



Ginsburg was "not only a giant of the legal profession but a beloved figure," he said. She "stood for all of us."

Trump posted longer remarks to Twitter later Friday evening, calling Bader a "titan of the law."



Ginsburg's death could significantly affect the presidential race, further stirring passions in the deeply divided nation as the campaign pushes into its stretch run. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowed Friday to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates. McConnell, in a statement just over an hour after Ginsburg's death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump's nominee would receive a vote, even though he had stalled President Barack Obama's choice for months ahead of the 2016 election, eventually preventing a vote.

READ MORE:


'I'm shaking': Politicians, celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer complications at age 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What's next for the Supreme Court?

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpruth bader ginsburgvote 2020joe bidensupreme courtu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Politicians, celebs react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire: 72,000-acre blaze destroys homes in Juniper Hills
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Boy who was sent to live with dad due to abusive mom dies at age 9
Massive house party for child shut down in Sherman Oaks
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal
Show More
Mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse of infant in IE
Volunteers helping firefighters by monitoring hillsides virtually
Charges possible after firefighter dies while battling El Dorado Fire
Compton shooting: Key witness sought in ambush of deputies
Black woman hit with bottle, called the N-word while jogging
More TOP STORIES News