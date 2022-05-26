donald trump

Donald Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil investigation into his business practices

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
EMBED <>More Videos

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka must testify for NY AG

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state's civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state's trial court upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James' probe.

Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

"The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," the four-judge panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Message seeking comment were left with lawyers for the Trumps and with James' office. The Trumps could still appeal the ruling to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump's company, the Trump Organization, used "fraudulent or misleading" valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

Thursday's ruling could mean a tough decision for Trump about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Anything Trump says in a civil deposition could be used against him in the criminal probe being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

At a hearing prior to Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling, Trump's lawyers argued that having him sit for a civil deposition is an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.

A lawyer for the attorney general's office told Engoron that it wasn't unusual to have civil and criminal investigations proceeding at the same time, and Engoron rejected a request from lawyers for the Trumps to pause the civil probe until the criminal matter is over.

Last summer, spurred by evidence uncovered in James' civil investigation, the Manhattan district attorney's office charged the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkdonald trumpattorney generalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Here's what to know about NRA meeting in Houston
Trump pays $110K fine, but must submit paperwork to end contempt
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Trump floated launching missiles at Mexico to 'destroy the drug labs'
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
After Texas shooting, LAUSD announces updated safety plans
4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles town of Trona, USGS says
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Show More
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban
West LA family searching for missing man with autism
Los Angeles watering restrictions approved by city council
South LA nonprofit says more work needs to be done in social justice
2 years after the death of George Floyd, what has changed?
More TOP STORIES News