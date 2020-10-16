Politics

Trump to attend private fundraiser in Orange County on Sunday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Orange County on Sunday for a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif, (KABC) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Orange County on Sunday for a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate.

Newport Beach police told Eyewitness News on Friday that the president would be in town. The news comes as latest fundraising numbers show the president falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden in campaign cash, according to The Orange County Register.

Biden reportedly raised a record-breaking $383 million in September to Trump's $247.8 million. And Biden reported $432 million in cash heading into October vs. Trump's $251 million.

Invitations for Sunday's fundraiser at Luckey's Newport Beach home show tickets ranging from $2,800 for an individual admission to $150,000 for a couple to attend and take a photo with the president, according to the Register. Ric Grenell, Trump's former acting Director of National Intelligence, is also slated to be a special guest at the event.

The event was originally slated to take place Oct. 6 but was postponed after Trump contracted COVID-19 a few days before the trip. The president says he no longer feels ill and his doctors have cleared him for public appearances. But some experts have expressed concern about him holding in-person events less than two weeks after he was released from the hospital, and they continue to discourage any large public gatherings.

Luckey has donated $405,600 to Trump's campaign this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records. And he's donated more than $1.7 million total this cycle, with much of the rest of those funds going to GOP committees and Republicans running for seats, such as Michelle Steel and Young Kim, who are both trying to unseat Democratic members of Congress.

Luckey is a Long Beach native who was 19 when he co-founded the Oculus Rift virtual-reality system in Irvine. His company sold for an estimated $3 billion to Facebook in 2014.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewport beachorange countydonald trumppresidential racejoe biden2020 presidential electionfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA's resumed parking enforcement prompts outcry
Shooter on the loose after two boys were shot, killed in South LA
Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks
Commission calls for LA County sheriff to immediately resign
Parents located after toddler discovered alone in Pasadena
LA ranks No. 2 on 'Rattiest Cities' list
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Show More
Red flag warning issued for parts of SoCal
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
Mom and son, homeless after EDD bungled claim, see outpouring of support
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Hawaii begins experimental plan to bring tourists back
More TOP STORIES News