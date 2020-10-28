vote 2020

President Trump campaign website hacked in 'attack,' team says no sensitive data exposed

President Donald Trump's campaign says its website was "defaced" on Tuesday evening.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says the campaign is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of what it called an "attack."

He adds, "There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site."

A screenshot of the site shows that it briefly displayed a warning claiming that it had been "seized" because "the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump."

WATCH | President Trump delivers remarks at Robeson County Fairgrounds



Just days after Trump declared his support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, he came to speak to hundreds of supporters during a campaign



It later displayed an error message that read, in part, "This site is currently offline."

The website has since been restored.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
