'Help me! Somebody': Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas

WICHITA, Kansas (KABC) -- A boy who seemed to be lost and was captured on doorbell camera pleading for help is now safe and back at home.

A Kansas couple was not at their home in Wichita when the boy ran up to their door and begged for help.

Doorbell camera footage shows the boy rushing up to the door and crying "Help me! Somebody!"

After receiving a notification, the couple quickly jumped into action and called the police. They also returned home to look for the boy and posted the video online to see if anybody else had spotted him.

They later found out the boy was safety returned home, but police are not sharing any other details.
