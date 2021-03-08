California is now recommending people wear two masks.
This after the CDC released research last month saying that layering a cloth face covering over a surgical mask increases protection.
In new guidance released by the California Department of Public Health, officials say double masking is an effective way to improve fit and filtration.
According to the CDC recent studies show that double masking decreases a person's exposure by 95%.
California now recommending double masking
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News