Downey family's home damaged by fire Christmas morning

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a difficult Christmas morning for a Downey family whose home was damaged by a fire.Flames broke out in the middle of the night.Officials said the fire started in one of the front rooms of the home on Chaney Avenue.Heavy smoke was seen pouring out from the roof and windows and there was smoke damage throughout the home.Fire crews were able to knock down the flames quickly and no one was hurt.